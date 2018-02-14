Crash Victim Dies from Injuries

Quantcast

Jennifer Dumas, who was involved in a head-on collision last Wednesday (Feb7), has died from her injuries this morning. JPD says the case will now be referred to the Newton County Prosecutor. Police say the 28-year-old crossed the center line on Highway 43 near the Petro I-44 truck stop. Police say before the crash, Dumas was involved in a disturbance stemming from careless driving at another truck stop down the road.

Previous story: http://www.koamtv.com/story/37463948/security-footage-captures-car-driving-from-severe-joplin-crash

