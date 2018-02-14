KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-14

Quantcast

FREE NEEDLES

  • The Missouri House advances a bill would allow organizations to provide free needles to drug users.  House members on Tuesday gave the bill initial approval in a voice vote.  Republican Representative Holly Rehder says organizations already pass out clean syringes to drug users.  But state law bans possessing drug paraphernalia, putting those needle exchanges in murky legal waters.

PARSONS CLEANUP

  • A lot of residents in Parsons, Kansas are cleaning up their acts by cleaning up their yards.  The city's building inspector and code enforcer has been cracking down on houses with junk in their yards, excessive brush piles, and inoperable vehicles.  When a complaint is filed, residents have 10 days to take care of the problem.  If they fail to comply, city employees will fix the problem, and send a bill to the violator.

IMMIGRATION REFORM

  • Senate lawmakers continue to work to reach a deal on immigration reform.  On Tuesday, Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer objected to an amendment that would crack down on so-called sanctuary cities.  Democrats are demanding any immigration solution include protections for nearly 700,000 immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

    Jennifer Dumas, who was involved in a head-on collision last Wednesday (Feb7), has died from her injuries this morning. JPD says the case will now be referred to the Newton County Prosecutor. Police say the 28-year-old crossed the center line on Highway 43 near the Petro I-44 truck stop. Police say before the crash, Dumas was involved in a disturbance stemming from careless driving at another truck stop down the road. Previous story: http://www.koamtv.com/story/37463948/security-foot...More >>
    Parsons Building Inspector and Code Enforcer Rob Gartner has been on a mission to make his city even more beautiful. 

    Parsons Building Inspector and Code Enforcer Rob Gartner has been on a mission to make his city even more beautiful. 

    A federal judge denies bail for former Joplin teacher Amanda Schweitzer. She's accused of producing and distributing child pornography. Schweitzer has been indicted on federal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. In today's ruling (Feb 13), the judge cited her mental health issues and the fact that one of her alleged victims was a former student. Schweitzer taught at North Middle School at the time of the alleged offenses. Previous Stories: http://www.koamtv.com/clip/14080410/...

    A federal judge denies bail for former Joplin teacher Amanda Schweitzer. She's accused of producing and distributing child pornography. Schweitzer has been indicted on federal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. In today's ruling (Feb 13), the judge cited her mental health issues and the fact that one of her alleged victims was a former student. Schweitzer taught at North Middle School at the time of the alleged offenses. Previous Stories: http://www.koamtv.com/clip/14080410/...

