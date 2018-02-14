Speed Networking with Joplin's Arts & Cultural Community - Feb 20

Parsons Building Inspector and Code Enforcer Rob Gartner has been on a mission to make his city even more beautiful.More >>
A federal judge denies bail for former Joplin teacher Amanda Schweitzer. She's accused of producing and distributing child pornography. Schweitzer has been indicted on federal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. In today's ruling (Feb 13), the judge cited her mental health issues and the fact that one of her alleged victims was a former student. Schweitzer taught at North Middle School at the time of the alleged offenses. Previous Stories: http://www.koamtv.com/clip/14080410/...More >>
Every state has concealed carry weapon laws. But they're not all the same. Legislation that passed the United States House of Representatives is headed to the Senate. It would make one state's permit good in all others.More >>
A lawsuit is filed against a former Pittsburg police officer, his supervisors and the City of Pittsburg. The lawsuit claims not only battery, assault and more against the officer, but claims the city tolerates an atmosphere of sexual misconduct within the police department that goes beyond this one incident. It alleges that the victim was wrongfully arrested for domestic violence. The lawsuit states that she was put in a vehicle with officer Jesse Davis and that he forced...More >>
The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening.More >>
The City of Joplin invites the public to discuss two upcoming neighborhood projects in the tornado recovery area. The first public meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 21st from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Joplin Public Library (1901 East 20th Street). Officials say the discussion and exhibits will focus on the area of 20th to 26th Streets and Main to Indiana Avenue. The second public meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22nd from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Blendville Christian...More >>
OZARK FESTIVAL ORCHESTRA YOUNG ARTISTS SOLOIST SHOWCASE CONCERT FEB. 18 ...More >>
