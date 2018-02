Meet Molly and Belle! These two Beagles joined our KOAM Morning News crew this Valentine's Day.

Molly is a 1 1/2 to 2-year old pure-bred beagle. She has been spayed, has all her vaccinations and is ready to go to a forever home.

Belle is a 1-year old beagle mix. She is also spayed and has all her vaccinations.

For adoption information follow this link to the Golden Paw Facebook site.