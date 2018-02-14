The Joplin Little Theatre's production of "Steel Magnolias" opens tonight, February 14th. KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with our very own Lisa Olliges who is staring in the play in the role of Ouiser Boudreaux. The play runs through Sunday with show times at 7:30pm each night and at 2:30pm on Sunday.

For more information call (417) 623-3638 or go to www.joplinlittletheatre.org