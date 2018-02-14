Quantcast

Wheelchair Basketball Charity Game - Feb 20

Updated:

Wheelchair Basketball Charity Game

  • Crash Victim Dies from Injuries

    Crash Victim Dies from Injuries

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 11:19 AM EST2018-02-14 16:19:58 GMT
    Jennifer Dumas, who was involved in a head-on collision last Wednesday (Feb7), has died from her injuries this morning. JPD says the case will now be referred to the Newton County Prosecutor. Police say the 28-year-old crossed the center line on Highway 43 near the Petro I-44 truck stop. Police say before the crash, Dumas was involved in a disturbance stemming from careless driving at another truck stop down the road. Previous story: http://www.koamtv.com/story/37463948/security-foot...More >>
  • Parsons Cracks Down on Messy Yards

    Parsons Cracks Down on Messy Yards

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 9:29 PM EST2018-02-14 02:29:12 GMT

    Parsons Building Inspector and Code Enforcer Rob Gartner has been on a mission to make his city even more beautiful. 

    Parsons Building Inspector and Code Enforcer Rob Gartner has been on a mission to make his city even more beautiful. 

  • Judge Denies Bail for Schweitzer

    Judge Denies Bail for Schweitzer

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 7:27 PM EST2018-02-14 00:27:42 GMT
    A federal judge denies bail for former Joplin teacher Amanda Schweitzer. She's accused of producing and distributing child pornography. Schweitzer has been indicted on federal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. In today's ruling (Feb 13), the judge cited her mental health issues and the fact that one of her alleged victims was a former student. Schweitzer taught at North Middle School at the time of the alleged offenses. Previous Stories: http://www.koamtv.com/clip/14080410/...

    A federal judge denies bail for former Joplin teacher Amanda Schweitzer. She's accused of producing and distributing child pornography. Schweitzer has been indicted on federal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. In today's ruling (Feb 13), the judge cited her mental health issues and the fact that one of her alleged victims was a former student. Schweitzer taught at North Middle School at the time of the alleged offenses.

  • Habitat Spaghetti & Meatballs - Feb. 15

    Habitat Spaghetti & Meatballs - Feb. 15

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 10:36 AM EST2018-02-06 15:36:42 GMT
    Prepare to stuff yourselves on Thursday, February 15th! (Or prepare yourselves to be nagged by me about stuffing yourselves, whichever.) Mark your calendar to head to St. John Lutheran, 3rd & Walnut, for lunch or dinner (or lunch and dinner – or come twice and then take home carry-out for breakfast, we don't judge). If you've eaten with us before, you'll know that I'm not kidding when I promise you'll leave fat and happy! As always, the meal includes spaghetti and meatballs...More >>
  • Joplin Parks & Recreation Presents Daddy Daughter Date Night - February 16th, 17th

    Joplin Parks & Recreation Presents Daddy Daughter Date Night - February 16th, 17th

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 6:46 PM EST2018-01-16 23:46:00 GMT
    Tickets are now on sale for the annual Daddy Daughter Date Night hosted by the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department. This year’s date night will be held on Friday, February 16th and Saturday, February 17th at Memorial Hall. “This is one of our most popular programs of the year,” said Jessica Johnson, Recreation Coordinator. “It’s a lot of fun to see the girls dressed up with their dads and having their own special date night together. We have a lot of ...More >>
  • USD 247 Kindergarten Prek Roundup - April 9, 16

    USD 247 Kindergarten Prek Roundup - April 9, 16

    Monday, February 12 2018 12:26 PM EST2018-02-12 17:26:24 GMT

    The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening. 

    The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child's state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening. 

