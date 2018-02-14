Pittsburg Man Arrested for Stalking

Quantcast

47-year-old Peter Rosen of Pittsburg is arrested for stalking and violations of a protection from stalking order. Pittsburg police say Rosen was arrested and booked at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. He's being held on a $2,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700 or the tip line at 620-231-TIPS.

Rosen was also arrested last year after an investigation concerning illegal videoing of a person who is nude or in the state of undress and the distribution of that video. The Crawford County Attorney says his office has yet to receive any reports on the violations from police in that case, so charges have not been filed. He says the computers are still being searched by forensics.

It's not yet clear if the two cases are connected.

previous story: http://www.koamtv.com/story/37028339/psu-employees-arrested

