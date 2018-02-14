Quantcast

PSU Students Choose Block22 Apartments - KOAM TV 7

PSU Students Choose Block22 Apartments

Updated:

PSU students were lined up outside the Overman Student Center at 6:30 this morning. Why? They got to choose which apartments they'll be living in inside Block22. The students have already signed up to live there.

Hunter Fraley and Morgan Clark are PSU students, and best friends, who got apartments down the hall from each other.

Hunter says, "What first appealed to me about the Block22 was the fact that they were new apartments and they were easily accessible to campus and surrounding areas. It's in the middle of town so I can get pretty much anywhere I want to throughout Pittsburg."

Morgan added, "We got here about 30 minutes early and already 40 people were in line so we ended up waiting about an hour, but eventually we got the apartments we wanted so pretty good so far."

Officials say the tour is a milestone for the Block22 project, which is set to open in August (2018).

"Wednesday, Feb. 14 will truly be a milestone day in Pitt State's history," said Shawn Naccarato, PSU's chief strategy officer. "To see, for the first time ever, students picking out their rooms inside these four historic buildings downtown will be an emotional moment, as it's the next major step toward fulfilling this dream of taking Pitt State back to its roots in the downtown district."

The living-learning community has 97 apartment-style rooms for Pittsburg State University students.

Students who currently live in PSU residence halls could begin signing up to live in Block22 last week. Eligible students not living in the residence halls will have their chance to sign up for Block22 at 10 a.m. on Feb. 19.

More information about Block22: pittstate.edu/block22

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Four States Couple In Love 56 Years

    Four States Couple In Love 56 Years

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 6:46 PM EST2018-02-14 23:46:50 GMT
    "Oh they were always a phenomenal couple, it's almost like that old saying "opposites attract" they do. It'll be 57 years October 14th they've been married" says Duane Barber, who's celebrating Valentines Day with his parents Claire and Wayne. 56 years of happy marriage. Although Wayne lives in a nursing home now, their love is as strong as ever.  "We about breathe for each other. Well I was dating another guy and Wayne and I went to...More >>
    "Oh they were always a phenomenal couple, it's almost like that old saying "opposites attract" they do. It'll be 57 years October 14th they've been married" says Duane Barber, who's celebrating Valentines Day with his parents Claire and Wayne. 56 years of happy marriage. Although Wayne lives in a nursing home now, their love is as strong as ever.  "We about breathe for each other. Well I was dating another guy and Wayne and I went to...More >>

  • Pittsburg Man Arrested for Stalking

    Pittsburg Man Arrested for Stalking

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 6:00 PM EST2018-02-14 23:00:07 GMT
    47-year-old Peter Rosen of Pittsburg is arrested for stalking and violations of a protection from stalking order. Pittsburg police say Rosen was arrested and booked at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. He's being held on a $2,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700 or the tip line at 620-231-TIPS. Rosen was also arrested last year after an investigation concerning illegal videoing of a ...More >>
    47-year-old Peter Rosen of Pittsburg is arrested for stalking and violations of a protection from stalking order. Pittsburg police say Rosen was arrested and booked at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. He's being held on a $2,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700 or the tip line at 620-231-TIPS. Rosen was also arrested last year after an investigation concerning illegal videoing of a ...More >>

  • Crash Victim Dies from Injuries

    Crash Victim Dies from Injuries

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 11:19 AM EST2018-02-14 16:19:58 GMT
    Jennifer Dumas, who was involved in a head-on collision last Wednesday (Feb7), has died from her injuries this morning. JPD says the case will now be referred to the Newton County Prosecutor. Police say the 28-year-old crossed the center line on Highway 43 near the Petro I-44 truck stop. Police say before the crash, Dumas was involved in a disturbance stemming from careless driving at another truck stop down the road. Previous story: http://www.koamtv.com/story/37463948/security-foot...More >>
    Jennifer Dumas, who was involved in a head-on collision last Wednesday (Feb7), has died from her injuries this morning. JPD says the case will now be referred to the Newton County Prosecutor. Police say the 28-year-old crossed the center line on Highway 43 near the Petro I-44 truck stop. Police say before the crash, Dumas was involved in a disturbance stemming from careless driving at another truck stop down the road. Previous story: http://www.koamtv.com/story/37463948/security-foot...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.