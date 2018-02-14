PSU Students Choose Block22 Apartments

PSU students were lined up outside the Overman Student Center at 6:30 this morning. Why? They got to choose which apartments they'll be living in inside Block22. The students have already signed up to live there.

Hunter Fraley and Morgan Clark are PSU students, and best friends, who got apartments down the hall from each other.

Hunter says, "What first appealed to me about the Block22 was the fact that they were new apartments and they were easily accessible to campus and surrounding areas. It's in the middle of town so I can get pretty much anywhere I want to throughout Pittsburg."

Morgan added, "We got here about 30 minutes early and already 40 people were in line so we ended up waiting about an hour, but eventually we got the apartments we wanted so pretty good so far."

Officials say the tour is a milestone for the Block22 project, which is set to open in August (2018).

"Wednesday, Feb. 14 will truly be a milestone day in Pitt State's history," said Shawn Naccarato, PSU's chief strategy officer. "To see, for the first time ever, students picking out their rooms inside these four historic buildings downtown will be an emotional moment, as it's the next major step toward fulfilling this dream of taking Pitt State back to its roots in the downtown district."

The living-learning community has 97 apartment-style rooms for Pittsburg State University students.

Students who currently live in PSU residence halls could begin signing up to live in Block22 last week. Eligible students not living in the residence halls will have their chance to sign up for Block22 at 10 a.m. on Feb. 19.



More information about Block22: pittstate.edu/block22