Quantcast

Four States Couple In Love 56 Years - KOAM TV 7

Four States Couple In Love 56 Years

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Connect
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

"Oh they were always a phenomenal couple, it's almost like that old saying "opposites attract" they do. It'll be 57 years October 14th they've been married" says Duane Barber, who's celebrating Valentines Day with his parents Claire and Wayne.

56 years of happy marriage.
Although Wayne lives in a nursing home now, their love is as strong as ever.

 "We about breathe for each other. Well I was dating another guy and Wayne and I went to the same church. And he was talking to the minister's wife about me. He thought I was going to marry the other guy and she said "oh no" says Clare.

They started dating right after that. She adored his sense of humor and how great he was with kids and animals.
But apparently, he wasn't all that great at proposing.

"He didn't really propose to me. We were on a date and he said "when are we getting married?" and I said 'are we getting married?"

In 1962, Wayne who served in the army was deployed to Germany, where Claire gave birth to their first of four kids, Duane.
They later moved to Pittsburg, where Claire got a job as a nursing director at New Horizons.

"They were always great parents, all four of us kids had a good upbringing. Were just simple country folk" says Duane.

And Claire's advice for the couples out there.

"You're always going to have problems. And no two people think a like. You just have to negotiate, I think that's what kept us"

Negotiation, and their love for each other.

 She sings to her love, "Let me call you sweetheart, I'm in love with you"

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Four States Couple In Love 56 Years

    Four States Couple In Love 56 Years

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 6:46 PM EST2018-02-14 23:46:50 GMT
    "Oh they were always a phenomenal couple, it's almost like that old saying "opposites attract" they do. It'll be 57 years October 14th they've been married" says Duane Barber, who's celebrating Valentines Day with his parents Claire and Wayne. 56 years of happy marriage. Although Wayne lives in a nursing home now, their love is as strong as ever.  "We about breathe for each other. Well I was dating another guy and Wayne and I went to...More >>
    "Oh they were always a phenomenal couple, it's almost like that old saying "opposites attract" they do. It'll be 57 years October 14th they've been married" says Duane Barber, who's celebrating Valentines Day with his parents Claire and Wayne. 56 years of happy marriage. Although Wayne lives in a nursing home now, their love is as strong as ever.  "We about breathe for each other. Well I was dating another guy and Wayne and I went to...More >>

  • Pittsburg Man Arrested for Stalking

    Pittsburg Man Arrested for Stalking

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 6:00 PM EST2018-02-14 23:00:07 GMT
    47-year-old Peter Rosen of Pittsburg is arrested for stalking and violations of a protection from stalking order. Pittsburg police say Rosen was arrested and booked at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. He's being held on a $2,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700 or the tip line at 620-231-TIPS. Rosen was also arrested last year after an investigation concerning illegal videoing of a ...More >>
    47-year-old Peter Rosen of Pittsburg is arrested for stalking and violations of a protection from stalking order. Pittsburg police say Rosen was arrested and booked at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. He's being held on a $2,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700 or the tip line at 620-231-TIPS. Rosen was also arrested last year after an investigation concerning illegal videoing of a ...More >>

  • Crash Victim Dies from Injuries

    Crash Victim Dies from Injuries

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 11:19 AM EST2018-02-14 16:19:58 GMT
    Jennifer Dumas, who was involved in a head-on collision last Wednesday (Feb7), has died from her injuries this morning. JPD says the case will now be referred to the Newton County Prosecutor. Police say the 28-year-old crossed the center line on Highway 43 near the Petro I-44 truck stop. Police say before the crash, Dumas was involved in a disturbance stemming from careless driving at another truck stop down the road. Previous story: http://www.koamtv.com/story/37463948/security-foot...More >>
    Jennifer Dumas, who was involved in a head-on collision last Wednesday (Feb7), has died from her injuries this morning. JPD says the case will now be referred to the Newton County Prosecutor. Police say the 28-year-old crossed the center line on Highway 43 near the Petro I-44 truck stop. Police say before the crash, Dumas was involved in a disturbance stemming from careless driving at another truck stop down the road. Previous story: http://www.koamtv.com/story/37463948/security-foot...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.