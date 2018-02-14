Four States Couple In Love 56 Years

"Oh they were always a phenomenal couple, it's almost like that old saying "opposites attract" they do. It'll be 57 years October 14th they've been married" says Duane Barber, who's celebrating Valentines Day with his parents Claire and Wayne.

56 years of happy marriage.

Although Wayne lives in a nursing home now, their love is as strong as ever.

"We about breathe for each other. Well I was dating another guy and Wayne and I went to the same church. And he was talking to the minister's wife about me. He thought I was going to marry the other guy and she said "oh no" says Clare.

They started dating right after that. She adored his sense of humor and how great he was with kids and animals.

But apparently, he wasn't all that great at proposing.

"He didn't really propose to me. We were on a date and he said "when are we getting married?" and I said 'are we getting married?"

In 1962, Wayne who served in the army was deployed to Germany, where Claire gave birth to their first of four kids, Duane.

They later moved to Pittsburg, where Claire got a job as a nursing director at New Horizons.

"They were always great parents, all four of us kids had a good upbringing. Were just simple country folk" says Duane.

And Claire's advice for the couples out there.

"You're always going to have problems. And no two people think a like. You just have to negotiate, I think that's what kept us"

Negotiation, and their love for each other.

She sings to her love, "Let me call you sweetheart, I'm in love with you"