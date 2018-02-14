Local Students Deliver Valentine's

Students spread the love in Joplin. Erica Stagner's 1st grade class at Cecil Floyd elementary made Valentine's Day cards and delivered them to hospital workers, patients and volunteers at Freeman Hospital.

It all started when Stagner was asked one simple question by a hospital employee. "She had asked if our students during our Valentine's Day party would be interested in making Valentine's for some of the patients and we said yes. My students are very compassionate and we have been doing other things in our classroom as well and so they were eager to do it."

London Lawrence, a first grade student, said it makes her happy "because people are at the hospital and we want to make a Valentine's Card so that they still know that we love them."

This is the second year Stagner's class has delivered its creations.