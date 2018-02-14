Local Students Deliver Valentine's

Students spread the love in Joplin. Erica Stagner's 1st grade class at Cecil Floyd elementary made Valentine's Day cards and delivered them to hospital workers, patients and volunteers at Freeman Hospital.
It all started when Stagner was asked one simple question by a hospital employee. "She had asked if our students during our Valentine's Day party would be interested in making Valentine's for some of the patients and we said yes. My students are very compassionate and we have been doing other things in our classroom as well and so they were eager to do it."
London Lawrence, a first grade student, said it makes her happy "because people are at the hospital and we want to make a Valentine's Card so that they still know that we love them."
This is the second year Stagner's class has delivered its creations.
Parsons Building Inspector and Code Enforcer Rob Gartner has been on a mission to make his city even more beautiful.More >>
Parsons Building Inspector and Code Enforcer Rob Gartner has been on a mission to make his city even more beautiful.More >>
A federal judge denies bail for former Joplin teacher Amanda Schweitzer. She's accused of producing and distributing child pornography. Schweitzer has been indicted on federal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. In today's ruling (Feb 13), the judge cited her mental health issues and the fact that one of her alleged victims was a former student. Schweitzer taught at North Middle School at the time of the alleged offenses. Previous Stories: http://www.koamtv.com/clip/14080410/...More >>
A federal judge denies bail for former Joplin teacher Amanda Schweitzer. She's accused of producing and distributing child pornography. Schweitzer has been indicted on federal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. In today's ruling (Feb 13), the judge cited her mental health issues and the fact that one of her alleged victims was a former student. Schweitzer taught at North Middle School at the time of the alleged offenses. Previous Stories: http://www.koamtv.com/clip/14080410/...More >>
Every state has concealed carry weapon laws. But they're not all the same. Legislation that passed the United States House of Representatives is headed to the Senate. It would make one state's permit good in all others.More >>
Every state has concealed carry weapon laws. But they're not all the same. Legislation that passed the United States House of Representatives is headed to the Senate. It would make one state's permit good in all others.More >>