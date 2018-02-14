Gardner Hired as Miami HS Head Football Coach

The Miami Wardogs officially have a new head football coach.

Former Afton High School head coach Zach Gardner will take over as the school's next head football coach beginning next season. Gardner's hire was unanimously approved at a special school board meeting in Miami on Wednesday afternoon.

Gardner comes to Miami High School after spending 11 seasons with Afton. In his time with the Eagles, Gardner had just one losing season, picking up 99 wins along the way. Last season he led the Eagles to a perfect 14-0 record and their first state championship in team history.