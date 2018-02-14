PSU Women #8 in First Central Regional Rankings

Quantcast

The Pittsburg State women's basketball team is ranked #8 in the Central region in the first regional rankings released Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, Pitt State is 19-5 overall and 12-3 in the MIAA. Their 12-3 league record puts them all alone in second place in the conference. Five MIAA teams made the initial Central region rankings. Central Missouri is #2, Nebraska-Kearney is #6, Emporia State is #7 and Central Oklahoma is #9.

"We had the slow start in December and we've been playing from behind the 8-ball ever since," says head coach Lane Lord, "We're doing exactly what we need to do to get back in the region right now. We're right where we need to be and we control our own destiny. That's where we like it."

PSU will be back on the floor on Thursday night at Northwest Missouri State trying to earn their 7th consecutive win.

