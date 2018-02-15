KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-15

Quantcast

CHAMPS LAW

  • Missouri lawmakers defeat a bill that would have increased the penalties for injuring or killing police dogs.  The bill was known as "Champs Law".  If it had passed, people suspected of killing or incapacitating law enforcement animals would have faced at least three and possibly 10 years behind bars.  Opponents said it would mean harsher penalties for harming police dogs than for some sexual assaults.

FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

  • Authorities in South Florida are trying to figure out what led a 19-year old to carry out a deadly mass shooting at a high school he once attended.  Officials say Nikolas Cruz killed more than a dozen people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Wednesday, before he was finally apprehended.   The school remains closed today; grief counselors are on hand to help those affected.

MISSING 4-YEAR OLD

  • A 4-year old girl who went missing in Charleston, South Carolina has been found safe.  Heidi Renae Todd was located inside a vehicle Wednesday by police in Riverside, Alabama.  37-year old Thomas Evans, who was asleep in that car, has been charged with kidnapping.

  • Joplin Armed Robbery

    Joplin Police have arrested a suspect in a Thursday morning armed robbery (Feb 15).  Around 4:30 this morning, officers responded to a call at Zips Convenience Store, 2115 South Connecticut, about an armed robbery.  According to authorities, the clerk said a man forced him into the bathroom, robbed him of his personal belongings, then stole alcohol and tobacco from the store.  It's reported that the suspect then forced the clerk to give him money from th...More >>
  • Multi-million Dollar Settlement Awarded to Southeast Kansas Crash Survivor

    Four years ago, 23-year-old Corbin Hamilton rear-ended then 16-year-old Hansen's renovated Ford Mustang while she was on Highway 69.

    Four years ago, 23-year-old Corbin Hamilton rear-ended then 16-year-old Hansen's renovated Ford Mustang while she was on Highway 69.

  • Four States Couple In Love 56 Years

    "Oh they were always a phenomenal couple, it's almost like that old saying "opposites attract" they do. It'll be 57 years October 14th they've been married" says Duane Barber, who's celebrating Valentines Day with his parents Claire and Wayne. 56 years of happy marriage. Although Wayne lives in a nursing home now, their love is as strong as ever.  "We about breathe for each other. Well I was dating another guy and Wayne and I went to...More >>
