KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-15

CHAMPS LAW
- Missouri lawmakers defeat a bill that would have increased the penalties for injuring or killing police dogs. The bill was known as "Champs Law". If it had passed, people suspected of killing or incapacitating law enforcement animals would have faced at least three and possibly 10 years behind bars. Opponents said it would mean harsher penalties for harming police dogs than for some sexual assaults.
FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
- Authorities in South Florida are trying to figure out what led a 19-year old to carry out a deadly mass shooting at a high school he once attended. Officials say Nikolas Cruz killed more than a dozen people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Wednesday, before he was finally apprehended. The school remains closed today; grief counselors are on hand to help those affected.
MISSING 4-YEAR OLD
- A 4-year old girl who went missing in Charleston, South Carolina has been found safe. Heidi Renae Todd was located inside a vehicle Wednesday by police in Riverside, Alabama. 37-year old Thomas Evans, who was asleep in that car, has been charged with kidnapping.