Ozark Blood Drives - Feb 19 to 25

Ozarks blood drive schedule for February 19-25



February 15, 2018-



Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is the sole local provider of blood for patients at 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need.

Area blood reserves recovering following Code Red Emergency Appeal

A combination of severe winter weather and a busier than normal flu season resulted in a severe drop in the donation levels at area blood drives earlier this month. The drop in donations prompted a rare Code Red Emergency Appeal for the CBCO service region. Many blood donors heard the message and gave blood to try to build blood reserves to safe levels. Although progress has been made, the appeal remains in effect throughout the upcoming week. Healthy donors are strongly urged to give at a CBCO blood drive or donor center this week.

There are four convenient CBCO donor centers, including:



Joplin Donor Center, Northpark Mall - 101 N. Range Line Rd. - Open Monday through Friday from 11 am to 6 pm



On average, a transfusion takes place every seven minutes and around 220 donations are needed each day to meet the area’s blood needs. You can help by giving blood at any of the following locations: