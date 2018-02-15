Surprise Crew: Valentine's Day Contest

For the first time the KOAM Surprise Crew introduced our online Valentine's Day contest...a chance for you to tell us why your significant other deserves a night on the town. The submissions we received were amazing, but we had to pick only one lucky winner. The crew set up shop to surprise a 4-state teacher with her loving husband who was able to meet us for the event.
News
Weather
KOAM
KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.