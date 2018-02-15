Quantcast

Surprise Crew: Valentine's Day Contest - KOAM TV 7

Surprise Crew: Valentine's Day Contest

Updated:

For the first time the KOAM Surprise Crew introduced our online Valentine's Day contest...a chance for you to tell us why your significant other deserves a night on the town.  The submissions we received were amazing, but we had to pick only one lucky winner.  The crew set up shop to surprise a 4-state teacher with her loving husband who was able to meet us for the event.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.