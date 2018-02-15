Spring Pickers Market Fundraiser - March 3

Spring Pickers Market & Craft Fair to support MPACT Girls Ministries of Galena Assembly of God
Four years ago, 23-year-old Corbin Hamilton rear-ended then 16-year-old Hansen's renovated Ford Mustang while she was on Highway 69.More >>
Parsons Building Inspector and Code Enforcer Rob Gartner has been on a mission to make his city even more beautiful.More >>
SUBJECT: Sperry-Galligar Audubon Program: "From Black-footed Ferrets to Bobwhite Quail: Audubon of Kansas Conservation Advocacy and Sanctuaries" Ron Klataske, Executive Director of Audubon of Kansas, will talk about efforts to reintroduce the Black-footed Ferret in Kansas at the Sperry-Galligar Audubon meeting, Thursday, February 22, 2018, 7:00 P.M., Room 102, PSU's Yates Hall, 1702 S. Joplin St., Pittsburg, KS. The Black-footed Ferret, now on the endangered species list, ...More >>
