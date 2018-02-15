Joplin Armed Robbery

Joplin Police have arrested a suspect in a Thursday morning armed robbery (Feb 15).

Around 4:30 this morning, officers responded to a call at Zips Convenience Store, 2115 South Connecticut, about an armed robbery. According to authorities, the clerk said a man forced him into the bathroom, robbed him of his personal belongings, then stole alcohol and tobacco from the store. It's reported that the suspect then forced the clerk to give him money from the register. Police say the suspect did have a handgun and drove away after the robbery.

Police were able to identify the suspect as 39-year-old Willie J. Spencer of Joplin, but couldn't find him immediately. About six hours later, workers at Fastrip Convenience Store, 1201 South Range Line, called police saying the suspect was in their store. Workers had recognized him from a surveillance photo shared between stores from the robbery. Authorities stopped Spencer at 12th and Range Line and arrested him.

Police have charged Spencer with first degree robbery.

The mugshot sent to us by police is from an arrest on Feb 12th.