Spaghetti Dinner/Silent Auction - March 1

Kansas Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann discusses ending issues in the Kansas education system. That is being figured out right now. You know the legislator has a huge roll in that. Right now the Governor is collaborating he is bring people together he is talking about this important issues. One of the important things is for decades the threat of lawsuits and litigation has hung over the system and we are excited to put an end to that so we can move forward. To continue to solve the problem. To...