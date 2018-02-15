Fmr Carl Junction Resident in ICU from Flu

A former Carl Junction resident is clinging to life, hospitalized with the flu. 21-year-old Josh Petty and his family now live in Milwaukee. As of yesterday (Feb 14), Josh was at Froedtert Hospital in the ICU. He contracted an aggressive strain of he flu and began showing symptoms just days before his health deteriorated. Josh's family says it started with aches and pains just before Josh quickly went downhill.

"He goes from really up to really down and it can do it really quick," said Dwayne Petty, Josh's father.

Family members from across the Midwest are visiting Josh's bedside. The family is looking to their faith for guidance in this difficult time and praying for a full recovery.

"Continue to be strong. Continue to fight -- and just come home to your mom and dad," said Petty.

Petty said his son did not get the flu shot this year.

A YouCaring.com account has been set up to help Josh and his family: https://www.youcaring.com/dwaynetamiandjoshpetty-1097894