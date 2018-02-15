Kidnapping Charges Dropped

The Jasper County Prosecutor's Office drops charges against Charles Kuentzel, Jr. after a victim could not be located.

Kuentzel, Jr. had plead not guilty last September (2017) to kidnapping a Texas girl. According to the probable cause, Texas authorities found numerous Skype messages between the suspect and a 15-year-old girl. Authorities say they determined the two were in Carthage, MO.

The case has been dismissed.