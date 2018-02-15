KS Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann on Education Issues

Kansas Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann discusses ending issues in the Kansas education system.

"That is being figured out right now. You know the legislature has a huge roll in that. Right now the Governor is collaborating he is bringing people together he is talking about this important issues. One of the important things is for decades the threat of lawsuits and litigation has hung over the system and we're excited to put an end to that so we can move forward. To continue to solve the problem. To put an end to the ongoing litigation that continues to be something that has to be talked about."

Mann's was sworn into office yesterday (Feb 14) in Topeka. He then began a statewide tour including a stop this morning at "Crossland Construction" in Columbus and at the "Fort Scott Munition" in Fort Scott.

The Lt. Gov. says the three areas he and Gov. Jeff Colyer are focusing on right now include reform, education and jobs.