Quantcast

Flower Delivery Problems in Joplin - KOAM TV 7

Flower Delivery Problems in Joplin

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Connect
Joplin, MO -

Valentines Day is done and over with, but some customers who ordered their flowers through Countryside in the City, surprising their loved ones with a bouquet of flowers had to wait.
Heath Barnes ordered flowers for his mother who lives across the country from him on the 12th. 
"It was just something nice to do, to show her she's appreciated. Even though she might not have a significant other, that her children appreciate her" says Barnes.
Countryside sent him an email confirming his order would be delivered to his mom's workplace on Valentines Day, he says he called several times during the day just to make sure his mom would get the flowers even if she left work early, and he says nobody picked up.
At 5:09PM on Valentines Day, he and 20 others got an email from Countryside notifying them their webmaster "Florists' Transworld Delivery" or "FTD"  made an error and didn't suspend their website on time.
FTD told Heath otherwise
"I called FTD and FTD stated that the florists never turned their ordering system off, so they continued to send them orders"

FTD told KOAM and FOX 14 that they are still investigating this isolated incident with Countryside.
The we spoke understands the dilemma, just wishes the company would have given him more time to order replacement flowers for his mom.
"I'm fine if they overextended themselves and didn't have the flowers. But they should have know that in the morning on valentines day"
But luckily for Heath, a different Joplin florist was able to come through for him and made his mom's Thursday extra special

We contacted Countryside and they declined to go on camera.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Joplin Schools Safety Audit Happens During Florida School Shooting, Aftermath

    Joplin Schools Safety Audit Happens During Florida School Shooting, Aftermath

    Thursday, February 15 2018 7:34 PM EST2018-02-16 00:34:36 GMT

    Buildings in the Joplin School District go through a safety audit every two years.

    More >>

    Buildings in the Joplin School District go through a safety audit every two years.

    More >>

  • Flower Delivery Problems in Joplin

    Flower Delivery Problems in Joplin

    Thursday, February 15 2018 7:21 PM EST2018-02-16 00:21:23 GMT
    Valentines Day is done and over with, but some customers who ordered their flowers through Countryside in the City, surprising their loved ones with a bouquet of flowers had to wait. Heath Barnes ordered flowers for his mother who lives across the country from him on the 12th.  "It was just something nice to do, to show her she's appreciated. Even though she might not have a significant other, that her children appreciate her" says Barnes. Countryside sent him an email ...More >>
    Valentines Day is done and over with, but some customers who ordered their flowers through Countryside in the City, surprising their loved ones with a bouquet of flowers had to wait. Heath Barnes ordered flowers for his mother who lives across the country from him on the 12th.  "It was just something nice to do, to show her she's appreciated. Even though she might not have a significant other, that her children appreciate her" says Barnes. Countryside sent him an email ...More >>

  • Kansas DCF Investigated by Task Force: New Director Seeks Funding

    Kansas DCF Investigated by Task Force: New Director Seeks Funding

    Thursday, February 15 2018 7:10 PM EST2018-02-16 00:10:19 GMT

    A legislative task force investigates the  Kansas Department of Children and Families.   The state has more children than ever in state custody.  More than seven thousand Kansas kids are in foster care. 

    More >>

    A legislative task force investigates the  Kansas Department of Children and Families.   The state has more children than ever in state custody.  More than seven thousand Kansas kids are in foster care. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.