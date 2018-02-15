Flower Delivery Problems in Joplin

Valentines Day is done and over with, but some customers who ordered their flowers through Countryside in the City, surprising their loved ones with a bouquet of flowers had to wait.

Heath Barnes ordered flowers for his mother who lives across the country from him on the 12th.

"It was just something nice to do, to show her she's appreciated. Even though she might not have a significant other, that her children appreciate her" says Barnes.

Countryside sent him an email confirming his order would be delivered to his mom's workplace on Valentines Day, he says he called several times during the day just to make sure his mom would get the flowers even if she left work early, and he says nobody picked up.

At 5:09PM on Valentines Day, he and 20 others got an email from Countryside notifying them their webmaster "Florists' Transworld Delivery" or "FTD" made an error and didn't suspend their website on time.

FTD told Heath otherwise

"I called FTD and FTD stated that the florists never turned their ordering system off, so they continued to send them orders"

FTD told KOAM and FOX 14 that they are still investigating this isolated incident with Countryside.

The we spoke understands the dilemma, just wishes the company would have given him more time to order replacement flowers for his mom.

"I'm fine if they overextended themselves and didn't have the flowers. But they should have know that in the morning on valentines day"

But luckily for Heath, a different Joplin florist was able to come through for him and made his mom's Thursday extra special

We contacted Countryside and they declined to go on camera.