Webb City Fire, Switzer Interview

Valentines Day is done and over with, but some customers who ordered their flowers through Countryside in the City, surprising their loved ones with a bouquet of flowers had to wait. Heath Barnes ordered flowers for his mother who lives across the country from him on the 12th. "It was just something nice to do, to show her she's appreciated. Even though she might not have a significant other, that her children appreciate her" says Barnes. Countryside sent him an email ...

