Yates Center Woman Says She's Being Evicted For "Complaining Too Much"

     A Yates Center woman says she's being ordered out of her apartment for voicing her concerns about safety issues.
Cheryl Berry says she moved into the Woodson Senior Residences in August of last year.
Berry: "The elevator, everything looked nice, they all agreed that if anything's wrong, just give us a week, we'll have it fixed."
In September, two outlets stopped working.
She told management, berry says they weren't fixed until two days before Thanksgiving.
Then, she fell.
Berry: " I fell January the 31st, they gave me, the day I fell, they got a notice from ADA, the fire marshal came out, they put them under a fire code...watch, I got a three day notice to be quiet...or move."
A "fire watch" means if the fire alarm is not working, someone in the building must walk the halls through the night, to watch out for fire, and take appropriate action if one is spotted.
Berry: "I don't feel safe because they have a resident here, that's an elderly lady, that's doing it."
We did reach out to Cohen Esrey Real Estate which operates the Woodson Senior Residences and they have not returned our request for comment, upon arrival I did speak with the husband of the manager of the facility and while he declined to go on camera, he did confirm that they are aware of an issue with their fire alarm system and they are working to have it resolved as soon as possible."
Berry: "All of that's broke off, they don't want nobody to fall, because he had no lights on the outside of the building, until about two days ago."
She's talking about this step, painted bright green to draw attention to it.
Her daughter lives in a neighboring unit where she has water damage to her bathroom ceiling from a leaking roof.
Her daughter raised the concerns and claims she was told by management to simply "watch it."
Berry's eviction notice gives her until March 5th, but she says she already has a new home.
     Berry says she's going to continue to fight the facility for reimbursement for pain and suffering following her fall...and the lack of proper maintenance.
 

