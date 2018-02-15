25 NEO Wins 12th Straight

Monett wrestling went 7-for-7 on day one in Columbia.More >>
Demetrius Levarity scored 17 points in PSU's loss.More >>
Pitt State beat Northwest Thursday night to move to 13-3 in the MIAA.More >>
Southern snapped a 5-game losing streak, beating the Griffons 61-52 Thursday.More >>
Bethy Mununga led the way for NEO with 27 points.More >>
CJ Carr had 24 points and 7 assists, Kinzer Lambert finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds.More >>
Buildings in the Joplin School District go through a safety audit every two years.More >>
A legislative task force investigates the Kansas Department of Children and Families. The state has more children than ever in state custody. More than seven thousand Kansas kids are in foster care.More >>
Kansas Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann discusses ending issues in the Kansas education system. That is being figured out right now. You know the legislator has a huge roll in that. Right now the Governor is collaborating he is bring people together he is talking about this important issues. One of the important things is for decades the threat of lawsuits and litigation has hung over the system and we are excited to put an end to that so we can move forward. To continue to solve the problem. To...More >>
Four years ago, 23-year-old Corbin Hamilton rear-ended then 16-year-old Hansen's renovated Ford Mustang while she was on Highway 69.More >>
