Gorilla Women Win 7th Straight

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

MARYVILLE, MO. -- The Pittsburg State University women's basketball team outscored Northwest Missouri State University, 21-17, in the pivotal fourth quarter to take control and eventually pull away for a 73-62 victory Thursday (Feb. 15).

The Gorillas (20-5, 13-3 MIAA) led 52-45 after the third quarter to the Bearcats (3-21, 2-14 MIAA), but Pitt State held Northwest to just 17 points over the next 10 minutes of action to take the largest lead of the game with eleven points with only 37 seconds to play.

Madison Northcutt led the way with 14 points. Shelby Lopez (13), Paige Imhoff (12), Mikaela Burgess (12), Brenlee McPherson (11), and Athena Alvarado (11) all reached double figures. The Gorillas shot 50.0 percent from the field (28 of 56) and shot only 23.5 percent from long (4 of 17).

The Bearcats outrebounded the Gorillas, 33-30, including a 10-5 advantage on the offensive glass. Northwest Missouri committed 18 turnovers in the contest compared to a nine from Pitt State.

Tanya Meyer posted team highs of 31 points and seven rebounds for Northwest, while Jaelyn Haggard also finished with 11 points. The Bearcats shot 41.1 percent from the field in the contest (23 of 56).

