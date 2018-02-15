Quantcast

35 Local Wrestlers Advance at Missouri State Championships

Thursday was the first day of competition at the Missouri State Wrestling championships in Columbia. 58 wrestlers from southwest Missouri qualified for state, and 35 of those will be moving on to Friday's quarterfinals. 

Seneca and Monett each had 7 wrestlers advance to Friday. 

Below is the complete list of local wrestlers that will compete in the quarterfinals Friday. 

Jackson White (Carl Junction) Class 3 160 lb
Jesse Cassatt (Carl Junction) Class 3 195 lb
Zeke Wall (Carl Junction) Class 3 285 lb
Dalen Moore (Carthage) Class 3 120 lb
Nick Norbury (Carthage) Class 3 126 lb
Corben Pugh (Carthage) Class 3 145 lb
Dillon Lancaster (Carthage) Class 3 182 lb
Wyatt Goade (Cassville) Class 2 170 lb
Justin McGough (Diamond) Class 1 285 lb
Oscar Ortiz

(McDonald Co.)

 Class 3 113 lb
Jakob Gerow

(McDonald Co.)

 Class 3 120 lb
Jack Teague

(McDonald Co.)

 Class 3 145 lb
Matthew Bahl (Monett) Class 2 113 lb
Joel Barrientos (Monett) Class 2 126 lb
Elias Barrientos (Monett) Class 2 132 lb
Gunnar Bradley (Monett) Class 2 138 lb
Karter Brink (Monett) Class 2 120 lb
Wesley Merriman (Monett) Class 2 195 lb
Joseph Semerad (Monett) Class 2 106 lb
Cayden Auch (Neosho) Class 3 106 lb
Kolton Sanders (Neosho) Class 3 113 lb
Trenton Young (Neosho) Class 3 132 lb
Braxton Barnes (Neosho) Class 3 138 lb
Drayke Perry (Neosho) Class 3 170 lb
Joey Williams (Neosho) Class 3 182 lb
Zane Persinger (Neosho) Class 3 220 lb
Adrian Hitchcock (Neosho) Class 3 285 lb
Levi Connelly (Seneca) Class 1 106 lb
Dayton Fields (Seneca) Class 1 152 lb
Cole Hatfield (Seneca) Class 1 160 lb
Dalton Hembree (Seneca) Class 1 138 lb
Jordan Ishimura (Seneca) Class 1 170 lb
Max Roark (Seneca) Class 1 132 lb
Kale Schrader (Seneca) Class 1 195 lb
Kyler Carter (Webb City) Class 3 106 lb

