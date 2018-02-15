Quantcast

Oklahoma Leaders Call For State Budget Cuts

By Dowe Quick
    Oklahoma leaders say they plan to impose across-the-board cuts to all state agencies to close a hole in the budget.
    A bill approved by key budget committees Thursday cuts monthly allocations to all state agencies by about 2 percent for the rest of the current fiscal year that ends in June.
    The proposal would include cuts to education and would ensure funding for three key health care agencies
    State Senator Kim David says GOP leaders were left with no other options after a package of tax hikes failed to advance from the House earlier this week. 
 

