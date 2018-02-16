Quantcast

Korean War Soldier's Remains Returned To Oklahoma

By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    Nearly 70 years after a U.S. soldier was taken prisoner during the Korean War, his remains have been returned to his home state of Oklahoma.
    The Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the remains were among those of 32 people found near Unsan, North Korea, in 2005. 
      A lab in Hawaii has been conducting tests and in July it identified the remains Army Sgt. 1st Class Alfred Bensinger 
    The Defense Department says Bensinger was captured Nov. 30, 1950, and returning American prisoners of war reported that he died at a POW camp in January 1951.
    Bensinger's son, Gary Clayton, says he is "blown away" that his father was found.
    The soldier's remains arrived Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
    Funeral services are scheduled Friday at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma.
 

