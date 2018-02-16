Kansas Man In Jail Awaits Deportation Decision

Quantcast

       An attorney for a Kansas chemistry teacher who is fighting deportation to Bangladesh says his family and supporters are encouraged that he was returned to the Kansas City area, although he is not a free man.
    Syed Ahmed Jamal, of Lawrence, was housed in the Platte County jail.
     He was taken off a plane in Hawaii and sent back after a federal immigration board approved a stay as he battles to remain in the U.S., where he's lived for 30 years.   But Jamal's ultimate fate is up to federal immigration officials.
    His attorney, Rekha Sharma-Crawford, said during a news conference at the jail that federal authorities could decide to keep him in jail, or send him somewhere else.
    The attorney says that immigration officials could agree to allow Jamal to return to Lawrence under orders of supervision until the case is decided, which could take months. She noted he had a job, proper work authorization, a valid Social Security number and a driver's license, and strong community support so "at this point it makes little sense to keep him detained."
    


