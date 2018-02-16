Kansas Man In Jail Awaits Deportation Decision

An attorney for a Kansas chemistry teacher who is fighting deportation to Bangladesh says his family and supporters are encouraged that he was returned to the Kansas City area, although he is not a free man.
Syed Ahmed Jamal, of Lawrence, was housed in the Platte County jail.
He was taken off a plane in Hawaii and sent back after a federal immigration board approved a stay as he battles to remain in the U.S., where he's lived for 30 years. But Jamal's ultimate fate is up to federal immigration officials.
His attorney, Rekha Sharma-Crawford, said during a news conference at the jail that federal authorities could decide to keep him in jail, or send him somewhere else.
The attorney says that immigration officials could agree to allow Jamal to return to Lawrence under orders of supervision until the case is decided, which could take months. She noted he had a job, proper work authorization, a valid Social Security number and a driver's license, and strong community support so "at this point it makes little sense to keep him detained."
.
Buildings in the Joplin School District go through a safety audit every two years.More >>
Buildings in the Joplin School District go through a safety audit every two years.More >>
A legislative task force investigates the Kansas Department of Children and Families. The state has more children than ever in state custody. More than seven thousand Kansas kids are in foster care.More >>
A legislative task force investigates the Kansas Department of Children and Families. The state has more children than ever in state custody. More than seven thousand Kansas kids are in foster care.More >>
Kansas Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann discusses ending issues in the Kansas education system. That is being figured out right now. You know the legislator has a huge roll in that. Right now the Governor is collaborating he is bring people together he is talking about this important issues. One of the important things is for decades the threat of lawsuits and litigation has hung over the system and we are excited to put an end to that so we can move forward. To continue to solve the problem. To...More >>
Kansas Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann discusses ending issues in the Kansas education system. That is being figured out right now. You know the legislator has a huge roll in that. Right now the Governor is collaborating he is bring people together he is talking about this important issues. One of the important things is for decades the threat of lawsuits and litigation has hung over the system and we are excited to put an end to that so we can move forward. To continue to solve the problem. To...More >>
Four years ago, 23-year-old Corbin Hamilton rear-ended then 16-year-old Hansen's renovated Ford Mustang while she was on Highway 69.More >>
Four years ago, 23-year-old Corbin Hamilton rear-ended then 16-year-old Hansen's renovated Ford Mustang while she was on Highway 69.More >>