Western Farm Show 2018

The Western Farm Show kicks off next weekend at the American Royal Complex in Kansas City. KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with event manager, Ken Dean, to find out how the latest in farm and ranch technology will be displayed at this year's event.
For more details here is a direct link to the Western Farm Show's website.
News
Weather
KOAM
KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.