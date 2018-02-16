Tank or Bank: "Black Panther" Preview & Tawnya's Top 5

The long awaited arrival for the “Black Panther” is over! The Disney and Marvel film is expected to be a record breaker. In fact, the Hollywood Box Office reports the “Black Panther” raked in more than $25 Million on its Thursday opening alone.

KOAM’s Tawnya Bach ranks it number one in her Top 5 predictions… saying no doubt it will Bank at the Box Office.

Black Panther Fifty Shades Freed Peter Rabbit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle The 15:17 to Paris

Tune in to the KOAM Morning News Monday morning to see if she is right!