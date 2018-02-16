Bennett Jr Gets Life for Capital Murder

David Bennett, Jr., of Cherryvale, will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing Cami Umbarger and her three children in Parsons, KS.

The 29-year-old and her children, 9-year-old Hollie Betts, 6-year-old Jaxon Betts and 4-year-old Averie Betts, were found dead in their home on November 26th, 2013.

In December (2017), Bennett Jr. plead guilty to capital murder and three counts of first degree premeditated murder. As part of the plea agreement, the state did not seek the death penalty.

