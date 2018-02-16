Quantcast

Big Daddy Weave and Brandon Heath - March 10 - KOAM TV 7

Big Daddy Weave and Brandon Heath - March 10

Updated:

Big Daddy Weave 

with Brandon Heath

Calvary Baptist Church - 600 E 50th St - Joplin, MO

Click here for event information

Ticket Prices (Additional taxes & fees may apply):

Ministry Partner: $75

Ministry Partner ticket includes preferred seating in the first few rows, a post-concert photo opportunity with the band, an exclusive tour pass, plus an additional concert ticket will be donated to a ministry organization to bless someone.

Early Entry: $35

Want to beat the rush and get early access to great seats? This is the ticket for you! Doors open at 5:45pm. Concert begins at 7:00pm.

General Admission: $20

Seating on a first come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6:00pm.

Ticket Support: Please e-mail tickets@transparentproductions.com or call 714-545-8900.

Want to get involved? We’d love your help getting the word out to the community! E-mail nicole@transparentproductions.com for more info!

