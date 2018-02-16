2 Friends & JUNK - Feb 23, 24

Quantcast

Traveling Funky, Junky Craft Show Returning to Joplin.

Joplin, Missouri (February 14, 2015) – 2 Friends & JUNK, a traveling, sparkly, funky, junky craft show will be at the Joplin Convention and Trade Center in Joplin for the 5th year on Friday, February 23rd and Saturday, February 24th.  This will be the 9th time 2 Friends & JUNK has visited Joplin. With 160 vendor booths from 7 states, this is the ultimate, one-stop shopping experience no shopper should miss!

2 Friends & JUNK features a wide selection of items ranging from repurposed, rusty, vintage, shabby chic, sparkly junk, handmade crafts, boutiques, antiques, industrial salvage, some plain old junk, and so much more. The Joplin 2 Friends & JUNK will feature many local Crafters & Junkers as well as several breath-taking vendors from 10 states who travel regularly with the show. There is truly no telling what one might stumble across at one of these events. Shawna from Joplin says, “This event will be my 10th 2 Friends & JUNK I attended as a shopper. If they’re within an hour’s drive, I’m there. Absolutely Amazing!” 

With their diverse group of vendors, 2 Friends & JUNK has something for every shopper. Founder, Sabrina Purkey tells us, “We are very selective in our selection of vendors. We choose vendors to ensure that the show is attractive and diverse. We truly have some of the most amazing vendors in the business. I honestly do believe 2 Friends & JUNK has something for everyone.”

2 Friends & JUNK was founded by Sabrina Purkey of Copan, Oklahoma on October 12, 2012 in Dewey, Oklahoma. Since breaking attendance records at the first 2 shows, she hasn’t slowed down a bit. Joplin’s event will be the 23rd 2 Friends & JUNK since that humble beginning in October of 2012. Now averaging over 160 vendor booths and over 4500 shoppers per event, Sabrina’s 2 Friends & JUNK is redefining the way a Craft Show should look and feel.

2 Friends & JUNK, Joplin will begin on Wednesday (Feb. 21st) at the Joplin Convention and Trade Center, located at 3615 S. Rangeline with vendor setup from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Vendor setup continues Thursday (Feb. 22nd) from 10 am to 7 pm.  Shopping days are Friday (23rd) from Noon to 7:00 pm and Saturday (24th) from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Admission is $5 (Good for both days). Kids 12 & under are free. For the serious shopper, VIP shopping is available on Friday from 10 am to Noon. For more information on 2 Friends & JUNK, please visit our Facebook page @ 2 Friends & JUNK.

