2 Friends & JUNK - Feb 23, 24

2 Friends & JUNK
Traveling Funky, Junky Craft Show Returning to Joplin.
Joplin, Missouri (February 14, 2015) – 2 Friends & JUNK, a traveling, sparkly, funky, junky craft show will be at the Joplin Convention and Trade Center in Joplin for the 5th year on Friday, February 23rd and Saturday, February 24th. This will be the 9th time 2 Friends & JUNK has visited Joplin. With 160 vendor booths from 7 states, this is the ultimate, one-stop shopping experience no shopper should miss!
2 Friends & JUNK features a wide selection of items ranging from repurposed, rusty, vintage, shabby chic, sparkly junk, handmade crafts, boutiques, antiques, industrial salvage, some plain old junk, and so much more. The Joplin 2 Friends & JUNK will feature many local Crafters & Junkers as well as several breath-taking vendors from 10 states who travel regularly with the show. There is truly no telling what one might stumble across at one of these events. Shawna from Joplin says, “This event will be my 10th 2 Friends & JUNK I attended as a shopper. If they’re within an hour’s drive, I’m there. Absolutely Amazing!”
With their diverse group of vendors, 2 Friends & JUNK has something for every shopper. Founder, Sabrina Purkey tells us, “We are very selective in our selection of vendors. We choose vendors to ensure that the show is attractive and diverse. We truly have some of the most amazing vendors in the business. I honestly do believe 2 Friends & JUNK has something for everyone.”
2 Friends & JUNK was founded by Sabrina Purkey of Copan, Oklahoma on October 12, 2012 in Dewey, Oklahoma. Since breaking attendance records at the first 2 shows, she hasn’t slowed down a bit. Joplin’s event will be the 23rd 2 Friends & JUNK since that humble beginning in October of 2012. Now averaging over 160 vendor booths and over 4500 shoppers per event, Sabrina’s 2 Friends & JUNK is redefining the way a Craft Show should look and feel.
2 Friends & JUNK, Joplin will begin on Wednesday (Feb. 21st) at the Joplin Convention and Trade Center, located at 3615 S. Rangeline with vendor setup from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Vendor setup continues Thursday (Feb. 22nd) from 10 am to 7 pm. Shopping days are Friday (23rd) from Noon to 7:00 pm and Saturday (24th) from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Admission is $5 (Good for both days). Kids 12 & under are free. For the serious shopper, VIP shopping is available on Friday from 10 am to Noon. For more information on 2 Friends & JUNK, please visit our Facebook page @ 2 Friends & JUNK.
Sonya Smith says she's been suffering from seizures for about six years now and it's effecting her independence. "I can not cook, I am not left alone, and I do have a service dog now" And she has tried prescription medication. "I have been on four medications and not a seizure drug controls my seizures" She says she tried using cannabis while she was in Colorado and it treated her seizures and didn't leave her with the side effects her medicatio...More >>
Sonya Smith says she's been suffering from seizures for about six years now and it's effecting her independence. "I can not cook, I am not left alone, and I do have a service dog now" And she has tried prescription medication. "I have been on four medications and not a seizure drug controls my seizures" She says she tried using cannabis while she was in Colorado and it treated her seizures and didn't leave her with the side effects her medicatio...More >>
"For a small town, big deal."More >>
"For a small town, big deal."More >>
David Bennett, Jr., of Cherryvale, will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing Cami Umbarger and her three children in Parsons, KS. The 29-year-old and her children, 9-year-old Hollie Betts, 6-year-old Jaxon Betts and 4-year-old Averie Betts, were found dead in their home on November 26th, 2013. In December (2017), Bennett Jr. plead guilty to capital murder and three counts of first degree premeditated murder. As part of the plea agreement, the state did ...More >>
David Bennett, Jr., of Cherryvale, will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing Cami Umbarger and her three children in Parsons, KS. The 29-year-old and her children, 9-year-old Hollie Betts, 6-year-old Jaxon Betts and 4-year-old Averie Betts, were found dead in their home on November 26th, 2013. In December (2017), Bennett Jr. plead guilty to capital murder and three counts of first degree premeditated murder. As part of the plea agreement, the state did ...More >>
Buildings in the Joplin School District go through a safety audit every two years.More >>
Buildings in the Joplin School District go through a safety audit every two years.More >>
SUBJECT: Sperry-Galligar Audubon Program: "From Black-footed Ferrets to Bobwhite Quail: Audubon of Kansas Conservation Advocacy and Sanctuaries" Ron Klataske, Executive Director of Audubon of Kansas, will talk about efforts to reintroduce the Black-footed Ferret in Kansas at the Sperry-Galligar Audubon meeting, Thursday, February 22, 2018, 7:00 P.M., Room 102, PSU's Yates Hall, 1702 S. Joplin St., Pittsburg, KS. The Black-footed Ferret, now on the endangered species list, ...More >>
SUBJECT: Sperry-Galligar Audubon Program: "From Black-footed Ferrets to Bobwhite Quail: Audubon of Kansas Conservation Advocacy and Sanctuaries" Ron Klataske, Executive Director of Audubon of Kansas, will talk about efforts to reintroduce the Black-footed Ferret in Kansas at the Sperry-Galligar Audubon meeting, Thursday, February 22, 2018, 7:00 P.M., Room 102, PSU's Yates Hall, 1702 S. Joplin St., Pittsburg, KS. The Black-footed Ferret, now on the endangered species list, ...More >>