Quantcast

Pittsburg Drug Bust - KOAM TV 7

Pittsburg Drug Bust

Updated:

Pittsburg Police have arrested two people in a drug bust.  Officers served a search warrant Friday morning (Feb 16) at a home on the 800 block of W. 1st Street.  The search warrant pertained to the possession of illegal drugs.

Officers say they found several items they believed to be cocaine, marijuana and drug related paraphernalia in the home, along with a handgun, which was determined to have been stolen from a different home in Pittsburg.

A 28-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were arrested without incident and taken to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for booking.  The man was arrested for felony possession of cocaine, felony criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, misdemeanor criminal use of a weapon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.  He's being held on a $5,000 bond.  The woman was arrested for felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.  She's being held on a $3,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

*Due to policy here at KOAM and FOX 14, we are not releasing their names because official charges have not yet been filed.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Oklahomans are Getting Closer to Voting on State Question No. 788

    Oklahomans are Getting Closer to Voting on State Question No. 788

    Friday, February 16 2018 7:45 PM EST2018-02-17 00:45:39 GMT

    Sonya Smith says she's been suffering from seizures for about six years now and it's effecting her independence. "I can not cook, I am not left alone, and I do have a service dog now" And she has tried prescription medication. "I have been on four medications and not a seizure drug controls my seizures" She says she tried using cannabis while she was in Colorado and it treated her seizures and didn't leave her with the side effects her medicatio...

    More >>

    Sonya Smith says she's been suffering from seizures for about six years now and it's effecting her independence. "I can not cook, I am not left alone, and I do have a service dog now" And she has tried prescription medication. "I have been on four medications and not a seizure drug controls my seizures" She says she tried using cannabis while she was in Colorado and it treated her seizures and didn't leave her with the side effects her medicatio...

    More >>

  • Evidence Collected From Several Galena Arson Fires in One Night

    Evidence Collected From Several Galena Arson Fires in One Night

    Friday, February 16 2018 5:08 PM EST2018-02-16 22:08:20 GMT

    "For a small town, big deal."

    More >>

    "For a small town, big deal."

    More >>

  • Bennett Jr Gets Life for Capital Murder

    Bennett Jr Gets Life for Capital Murder

    Friday, February 16 2018 3:03 PM EST2018-02-16 20:03:33 GMT

    David Bennett, Jr., of Cherryvale, will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing Cami Umbarger and her three children in Parsons, KS. The 29-year-old and her children, 9-year-old Hollie Betts, 6-year-old Jaxon Betts and 4-year-old Averie Betts, were found dead in their home on November 26th, 2013. In December (2017), Bennett Jr. plead guilty to capital murder and three counts of first degree premeditated murder. As part of the plea agreement, the state did ...

    More >>

    David Bennett, Jr., of Cherryvale, will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing Cami Umbarger and her three children in Parsons, KS. The 29-year-old and her children, 9-year-old Hollie Betts, 6-year-old Jaxon Betts and 4-year-old Averie Betts, were found dead in their home on November 26th, 2013. In December (2017), Bennett Jr. plead guilty to capital murder and three counts of first degree premeditated murder. As part of the plea agreement, the state did ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.