Pittsburg Drug Bust

Pittsburg Police have arrested two people in a drug bust. Officers served a search warrant Friday morning (Feb 16) at a home on the 800 block of W. 1st Street. The search warrant pertained to the possession of illegal drugs.

Officers say they found several items they believed to be cocaine, marijuana and drug related paraphernalia in the home, along with a handgun, which was determined to have been stolen from a different home in Pittsburg.

A 28-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were arrested without incident and taken to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office for booking. The man was arrested for felony possession of cocaine, felony criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, misdemeanor criminal use of a weapon, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He's being held on a $5,000 bond. The woman was arrested for felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She's being held on a $3,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

*Due to policy here at KOAM and FOX 14, we are not releasing their names because official charges have not yet been filed.