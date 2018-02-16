New Flight at Joplin Airport

There's another option if you fly Joplin! American Airlines is adding a third flight at the Joplin Regional Airport.

"We've been working with AA on various proposals, and were recently notified of this added flight at different intervals," said Steve Stockam, Manager of the Airport. "We've been filling the current capacity on a regular basis, so to have these additional seats is a great opportunity for our market and our customers. We always encourage everyone to fly Joplin, and this third flight brings another possibility for travelers looking for options at the end of the business day."

From the City of Joplin:

Currently Joplin Regional Airport has an additional flight to Dallas/Fort Worth in the evening with a 44-seat passenger jet through March 2. It will arrive in Joplin at 5:45 p.m. and depart for DFW at 6:15 p.m. This flight was added on February 15.

On March 3, the Airport returns to its two flights daily, with 76-passenger Embraer Regional Jet (ERJ-175), until April 3 when AA introduces a different time for the third flight with the same Embraer Regional Jet (ERJ-175) for 30 days. This flight will arrive in Joplin at 7 p.m. and depart at 7:30 p.m. It's being offered until May 3.

From May 4 through June 6, Joplin Regional reverts to the previous two flights per day schedule with the 66 passenger Canadair Regional Jet CRJ-700. Then on June 7, additional seats again become available as AA brings back the ERJ 175 that offers 76 seats per flight. This aircraft will be utilized throughout the remainder of the summer.

"At first glance, this can be a bit confusing, however I believe that with American adding seats, either through additional flights or upgraded aircraft, this is a positive indicator for our market. How the market reacts to these changes will help them to understand possible service changes in the future. "

In 2017, the Joplin Regional Airport saw nearly a 30% increase in passengers. Stockam is pleased with this growth and is optimistic about the third-flight being offered on an interval basis..

"Last year American upgraded their aircraft allowing us more capacity and first-class accommodations," he said. "Partner those with our free parking, convenient access to the terminal, and no long security lines, and our customers experience a top-notch airline service with convenience of being closer to home than other options."