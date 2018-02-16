Westar Warns Kansas Customers Of Scam

The largest utility in Kansas is warning customers of a scam.

Westar officials say people claiming to be utility employees are calling and trying to force them to buy prepaid money cards.

The company put out a statewide alert Friday saying scammers are threatening to turn off customer's power unless they buy a prepaid money card and call back with the number on the card.

Spokeswoman Gina Penzig says the scammer then uses the card and calls another victim.

Penzig says the callers sometimes target restaurants just before or during the lunch rush, when managers are busy and don't want the power shut off.

She says Westar will never demand immediate payment or shut off power without multiple warnings.

Utility officials say if you get one of those calls, you should hang up and report it.

