Pittsburg Events - Week of Feb 19 - 24

  • Monday, February 19: Camp Now & Then, 7:40 am – 5:30 pm, at Lakeside Elementary School, 709 S. College St., Pittsburg, KS. This camp offers fun, games, exercise and much more for kids attending kindergarten – eighth grade during the school year. Contact Angelo Fears at the City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310.
  • Tuesday, February 20: Ronald O. Thomas Dog Park Groundbreaking, 2:00 pm, at Schlanger Park, 725 E 6th St, Pittsburg, KS. The community is invited to help celebrate the installation of Pittsburg’s first dog park with a special groundbreaking ceremony. Contact Kim Vogel at the City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310.
  • Tuesday, February 20: Young At Heart, 1:30 pm, at Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine Street, Pittsburg. Seniors are invited to take part in an astronaut craft about the first orbit around the earth. Cost: FREE. Must be 50 years of age or older to attend. Contact Angelo Fears at the City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310.
  • Wednesday, February 21: City of Pittsburg Fire Department and Crawford County Emergency Management Severe Weather Spotters Training Class, 6:30 pm, at the Memorial Auditorium (Lower Level) 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg. First-responders and individuals from throughout the region will be in attendance. The National Weather Service in Springfield, MO, will teach the course. This event is open to the public. Contact Jason Vanbecelaere at Crawford County Emergency Management: (620) 249-0874.
  • Friday, February 23: Artforms Gallery Artist Reception, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, at the Memorial Auditorium’s Corcoran Gallery, 503 N Pine St., Pittsburg, KS. Contact Jenna Spencer at Memorial Auditorium: (620) 231-7827.
  • Saturday, February 24: Snowball Softball Tournament Co-Ed, at Don Gutteridge Complex, 702 Memorial Drive, Pittsburg. Contact Angelo Fears at the City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310.

