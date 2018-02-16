Oklahomans Getting Closer to Voting on State Question No. 788

Sonya Smith says she's been suffering from seizures for about six years now and it's effecting her independence.

"I can not cook, I am not left alone, and I do have a service dog now"

And she has tried prescription medication.

"I have been on four medications and not a seizure drug controls my seizures"

She says she tried using cannabis while she was in Colorado and it treated her seizures and didn't leave her with the side effects her medication does.

State Question 788 says a licensed person could have up to three ounces of marijuana on them, up to eight in their home, and have up to 72 ounces of edible marijuana.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says he supports using cannabis oil for people like cancer patients to get their appetite back, but the amount of marijuana licensed Oklahomans would be able to have with the State Question 788 concerns him.

"We've taken as far as the medical part and we've really kind of stretched it out there to you know, almost to a point where it's beginning phases of recreational" says Floyd.

It would be up to people law enforcement like Sheriff Floyd to make sure people use it legally.

"It's just another hurdle that we have to jump over and you know you talk to a lot of people in my 20 year career in law enforcement, you talk to many folks that's been arrested or in trouble, especially for narcotics and you ask them, what was the initial drug of choice when you started and they either alcohol and most will say marijuana"

He says law enforcement would probably see an increase in driving under the influence should medical marijuana be legalized.

Smith says there's misconceptions surrounding medical marijuana and people like her don't need to get high to get the medical benefits.

"If it's legalized, I'm going to go to my doctor, I'm going to get me my card, and I'm going to be out the door waiting on my gummy bears" says Smith.

But for now she's waiting on more time out on the town with her husband.

The petition says the Oklahoma State Department of Health would make a place on their website for people to apply for their medical marijuana license.

The license would be good for two years and the the application fee would be 100 dollars and 20 dollars for people on Medicaid, Medicare and SoonerCare.