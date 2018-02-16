New Flights Come To The Joplin Regional Airport

The Joplin Regional Airport is rolling out some new flights. American Airlines has made some changes that will bring a third flight to the Joplin Regional Airport. The new flight to Dallas Fort Worth will arrive in Joplin at 5:45 and depart at 6:15. the airport manager says the new flight will give folks the option to travel at the end of the business day, something they did not have before.
There's no shortage of people, businesses, and organizations in the 4 states, committed to helping veterans. Friday's Joining Community Forces meeting at Joplin City Hall was all about getting them on the same page.More >>
Sonya Smith says she's been suffering from seizures for about six years now and it's effecting her independence. "I can not cook, I am not left alone, and I do have a service dog now" And she has tried prescription medication. "I have been on four medications and not a seizure drug controls my seizures" She says she tried using cannabis while she was in Colorado and it treated her seizures and didn't leave her with the side effects her medicatio...More >>
"For a small town, big deal."More >>
David Bennett, Jr., of Cherryvale, will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing Cami Umbarger and her three children in Parsons, KS. The 29-year-old and her children, 9-year-old Hollie Betts, 6-year-old Jaxon Betts and 4-year-old Averie Betts, were found dead in their home on November 26th, 2013. In December (2017), Bennett Jr. plead guilty to capital murder and three counts of first degree premeditated murder. As part of the plea agreement, the state did ...More >>
Buildings in the Joplin School District go through a safety audit every two years.More >>
