There's no shortage of people, businesses, and organizations in the 4 states, committed to helping veterans. Friday's Joining Community Forces meeting at Joplin City Hall was all about getting them on the same page.

"At this level, it's all about sharing of programs, services and ideas. Letting the other organizations that are part know what each one is doing; that allows us the capability of being able to adequately and accurately refer someone to the right organization, to help them," said meeting organizer and Compass Quest director, Ted Donaldson.

It's also a way to make sure the organizations, don't step on each other's toes.

"We now know each other and there's no competition involved in this. This is all about sharing information instead of competing against one another for services," said Donaldson.

The quarterly meetings are almost 3 years old and have been steadily growing, ever since Compass Quest, a local nonprofit committed to helping veterans, brought people together. Some of the organizations at Friday's meeting are working with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.

"We work very actively with the Chamber of Commerce on a lot of different programs. One of the big programs we're working on now is the Welcome Home to Joplin Program, where we're trying to recruit transitioning military members that are leaving service, to come and look at Joplin as a destination community," said Donaldson.

"Right now, there are a lot of jobs open and employers are looking for good people. Veterans are a great fit for many of them and so we want to make sure we really understand the resources that are available for veterans currently," said Rob O'Brian, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.