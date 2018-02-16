Quantcast

Oklahoma Man Accused Of Giving His Son Suicide Advice

By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
        Northeastern Oklahoma Authorities have arrested a man for alleged giving his 12-year-old son advice on how to kill himself.
     Authorities said Friday that the boy suffered minor burns after following his father's suggestion that he light himself on fire.
    Rogers County Sheriff's Maj. Coy Jenkins said 36-year-old Michael Joseph Jensen was arrested Wednesday on a child neglect warrant. 
    Jenkins said the son had previously attempted suicide and was living with his grandparents when Jensen visited. 
    Jenkins said authorities don't believe that Jensen was serious when he told his son to set himself on fire and shoot himself in the head.
     But Jenkins said Jensen's comments started the chain of events that followed.
    

