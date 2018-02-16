Quantcast

PSU Indoor Track Competes in Final Tune-Up

By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:


LINCOLN, Neb. — Pittsburg State University men's and women's indoor track & field athletes wrapped up action at the University of Nebraska Tune-Up Meet Friday (Feb. 16) in their final preparation for the 2018 MIAA Indoor Championships next week.

In the men's action, Bo Farrow posted the fifth-best throw in NCAA Division II this season with his best mark of 59 feet, 2.75 inches in the shot put. He placed second in the discipline, behind an NCAA Division I athlete, in the meet. Farrow's mark was a personal-best throw.

Justice Burks also placed second in the 60 meter hurdles in 7.99 seconds – another Division II top 10 national mark. NaRon Rollins finished second in the 200 meters in 49.08, posting the sixth-fastest time in Pitt State history. Kai Miller also posted an NCAA qualifying mark with his clearance of 16-2.75 in the pole vault.

In the women's action, Courtney Nelson posted a pair of victories – in the 60 meter hurdles (8.43) and the 400 meters (56.17). Teammate Rhema Taylor also picked up a PR with her third-place time of 57.17 in the 400m.

Haven Lander placed fourth in the pole vault (12-4.75, PQ), while Kelsey Lewis posted the second-fastest time in school history in the 200 meters with her time of 24.78. Hanna Fergason also placed fourth in the long jump with a PR mark of 18-5.75 (PQ) and Daesia Turner finished fourth in the triple jump (37-1.25).

