MSSU Track Wraps Up Regular Season

By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. –  The Missouri Southern men's and women's track and field teams competed at both the University of Nebraska and Central Missouri tonight.
 
At Nebraska, Jasmine Deckard placed sixth in the 200m with a time of 24.93, while Korey Robinette was 10th in the men's 200m with a time of 22.54. Destiny Akannamwas second in the 400m dash in a provisional time of 56.68, while Rachel Ray was 13th and Kristen Kochplaced 18th.
 
Jon Johnson placed third in the 400m with a time of 49.27, while Sara Lin was 14th in the 600m. Victor Encarnacion was 11th in the men's 600m, while Mady Gepford was 13th in the 800m and Nathan Painterplaced 21st in the men's 800m.
 
Sierra Wells was 18th in the mile, while Josh Webb and Nickson Kiptoo placed 12th and 23rd in the men's mile. Wells placed 13th in the 3k, while Gabriel Hill was 23rd in the event. Webb, Kiptoo and Jared Ozeeplaced 3rd, 10th and 12th in the 3k, while Michael Shanahan was 15thMatt Willis placed 8th in the 60m hurdles.
 
At Central Missouri, Allie Heckemeyer placed second in the 60m hurdles in a time of 9.36, while placing second in the high jump with a height of 5-05.25, as well. Wynter Nekola was ninth in the high jump. Elena Bisotto was second in the pole vault in a provisional height of 11-09.75, while Katie Skelton was fourth in the shot put and seventh in the weight throw.
 
Taylor Emery was sixth in the 400m, while Kyle Parr placed fourth in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.68. DeShaun Williams and Andrew Wells tied for first in the high jump with a height of 6-05.50, while David Madl was fifth. Dean Howard hit a provisional height of 15-09.00 in the pole vault to place third, while Justin McKee was 11th and Parr was 13th.
 
Jordyn Manier won the long jump with a provisional distance of 23-06.75, which is fifth-best all-time at MSSU. Josh Norville was second in the event, while Brendan Watkins placed sixth. Watkins was second in the triple jump with a distance of 46-05.25, while Adrian Broadus placed third.
 
Bryan Burns was fourth in the shot put with a provisional distance of 54-09.25, while Josh Fulmer placed seventh, and Burns won the weight throw with a provisional distance of 62-11.25. That mark for Burns is eighth-best all-time in MSSU history. Junior Joseph was second in the weight throw in a provisional distance of 61-10.25 and that mark ranks 10th-best all-time at MSSU. Fulmer was eighth in the weight.
 
The Lions will be back in action next Friday-Sunday as Southern takes part in the 2018 MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, hosted by Pittsburg State University.

