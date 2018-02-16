Quantcast

Pitt State Baseball Host Minot State in Home Opener - KOAM TV 7

Pitt State Baseball Host Minot State in Home Opener

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University baseball team will make its home debut when the Gorillas open a four-game series against Minot State University beginning Saturday (Feb. 17) at Al Ortolani Field. Pitt State will play a doubleheader against the Beavers at 1 p.m. (CST) Saturday, then single games at 1 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 18) and Noon Monday (Feb. 19) to complete the series.

The Gorillas are 3-3 on the season. Pitt State posted a 2-1 record in its most recent action in a three-game series against Colorado State University-Pueblo last Thursday and Friday (Feb. 8-9). The Gorillas dropped the series opener against the ThunderWolves, 13-12, before taking 3-2 and 6-3 wins to close out the series.

The weekend action will be Minot's season debut. The Beavers posted a 29-22 overall record in 2017.

As a team, Pitt State is hitting .298 and scoring 7.0 runs per game. The Gorillas have a 7.74 team ERA on the mound.

Senior shortstop Colton Pogue has led the Pitt State offense. He has team-leading .435 batting average with eight runs scored and seven RBIs. Senior outfielder Hunter Clanin also is batting .375 with six runs scored, three doubles and seven RBIs.

Senior RHP Cody Whiting (1-0, 4.50 ERA), junior RHP Brendan Stanek (1-0, 4-76 ERA) and junior RHP Andy Pagnozzi (0-1, 24.55 ERA) all have made two starts on the mound for the Gorillas. Senior RHP Cody White (0-0, 2.45 ERA) has earned saves in all three of his relief appearances.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Joining Community Forces

    Joining Community Forces

    Friday, February 16 2018 9:59 PM EST2018-02-17 02:59:01 GMT

    There's no shortage of people, businesses, and organizations in the 4 states, committed to helping veterans. Friday's Joining Community Forces meeting at Joplin City Hall was all about getting them on the same page. 

    More >>

    There's no shortage of people, businesses, and organizations in the 4 states, committed to helping veterans. Friday's Joining Community Forces meeting at Joplin City Hall was all about getting them on the same page. 

    More >>

  • Oklahomans Getting Closer to Voting on State Question No. 788

    Oklahomans Getting Closer to Voting on State Question No. 788

    Friday, February 16 2018 8:50 PM EST2018-02-17 01:50:42 GMT

    Sonya Smith says she's been suffering from seizures for about six years now and it's effecting her independence. "I can not cook, I am not left alone, and I do have a service dog now" And she has tried prescription medication. "I have been on four medications and not a seizure drug controls my seizures" She says she tried using cannabis while she was in Colorado and it treated her seizures and didn't leave her with the side effects her medicatio...

    More >>

    Sonya Smith says she's been suffering from seizures for about six years now and it's effecting her independence. "I can not cook, I am not left alone, and I do have a service dog now" And she has tried prescription medication. "I have been on four medications and not a seizure drug controls my seizures" She says she tried using cannabis while she was in Colorado and it treated her seizures and didn't leave her with the side effects her medicatio...

    More >>

  • Evidence Collected From Several Galena Arson Fires in One Night

    Evidence Collected From Several Galena Arson Fires in One Night

    Friday, February 16 2018 5:08 PM EST2018-02-16 22:08:20 GMT

    "For a small town, big deal."

    More >>

    "For a small town, big deal."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.