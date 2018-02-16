Pitt State Baseball Host Minot State in Home Opener

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University baseball team will make its home debut when the Gorillas open a four-game series against Minot State University beginning Saturday (Feb. 17) at Al Ortolani Field. Pitt State will play a doubleheader against the Beavers at 1 p.m. (CST) Saturday, then single games at 1 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 18) and Noon Monday (Feb. 19) to complete the series.



The Gorillas are 3-3 on the season. Pitt State posted a 2-1 record in its most recent action in a three-game series against Colorado State University-Pueblo last Thursday and Friday (Feb. 8-9). The Gorillas dropped the series opener against the ThunderWolves, 13-12, before taking 3-2 and 6-3 wins to close out the series.



The weekend action will be Minot's season debut. The Beavers posted a 29-22 overall record in 2017.



As a team, Pitt State is hitting .298 and scoring 7.0 runs per game. The Gorillas have a 7.74 team ERA on the mound.



Senior shortstop Colton Pogue has led the Pitt State offense. He has team-leading .435 batting average with eight runs scored and seven RBIs. Senior outfielder Hunter Clanin also is batting .375 with six runs scored, three doubles and seven RBIs.



Senior RHP Cody Whiting (1-0, 4.50 ERA), junior RHP Brendan Stanek (1-0, 4-76 ERA) and junior RHP Andy Pagnozzi (0-1, 24.55 ERA) all have made two starts on the mound for the Gorillas. Senior RHP Cody White (0-0, 2.45 ERA) has earned saves in all three of his relief appearances.