Four-Staters Brave Cold Waters For Charity - KOAM TV 7

Four-Staters Brave Cold Waters For Charity

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Frigid waters didn't stop folks in Joplin from taking the polar plunge. It was the 11th year for the popular Special Olympics benefit. About 35 participants came out to the Elks Lodge to make the jump into the freezing cold waters. Plungers tell us that not only is the event fun, but it's also rewarding to raise money for the Special Olympics athletes.

Jason Barchak has been doing the plunge for a while. He says, "It's rewarding to me because I'm on the committee and I'm on the ground floor helping setting up. We were here yesterday and this morning getting everything organized, set-up and seeing it all come together. Knowing all that money raised is going to the athletes is just awesome."

It was a pretty good day for the Missouri Special Olympics -- the event raised at least $9,500.

