Special Pool Tournament In Chanute

Twenty different teams flocked to Chanute to play pool.
Many of us are aware of the unique abilities of service dogs.
Robin Shipley: "They can do CPR, they can dial 911.
But, for some, those service dogs do a lot more.
Wendall Allen: "So many of our veterans returning have PTSD, and other afflictions like that, and service dogs are of great help to them."
The American Legion Post in Chanute is raising money to help pay for the training of one service dog.
Robin Shipley is one of the organizers, and she's been touched by the help so far.
Shipley: "I started crying, because I've had a lot of support out of a lot of people."
On Command K-9 Training in Joplin will be providing the training for the service dog.
When the owner of on command heard who the dog was going to be for, they decided to up the ante.
Tim Franks: "We as an organization want to give back to our communities as much as we can, so what we did is we matched their donation as a company."
The cost of training one dog - $12,000.
And thanks to On Command, they'll have two dogs for veterans in need.
Franks: "It's a wonderful feeling to be able to have a gift to be able to train these dogs to do so many things and to be able to share that gift with someone it can absolutely be life changing."
 

