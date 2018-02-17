List of Teen Candidates for Kansas Governor Grows

(AP) Two 18-year-old University of Delaware students have joined several other teenagers who are running for Kansas governor.



The News Journal in Wilmington, Delaware, reported Friday that the students filed the necessary paperwork after learning the state has no age or residency requirements to run.



One of the students is Nicholas Schrieber of Newark, Delaware. He asked himself, why not me? He said the race would give him a chance to express his opinions.



His University of Delaware classmate, Conner Shelton of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is also running. He said the experience has warmed him up to the idea of sincerely running for office in the future.



If he does campaign for Kansas governor, Shelton said his platform will include increasing staffing in Kansas prisons and expanding the regulation of agricultural fertilizers.