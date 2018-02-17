Dodgeball Fun

The Missouri Southern Radiology Club held a dodgeball tournament Saturday morning. For just 20 dollars, teams entered the tournament and put their skills to the test.

The event served as a fundraiser for the club's trip to the Missouri State radiology conference, coming up in April. Club members say they chose to hold a dodgeball tournament, because it lets participants donate to a good cause, all while having a good time.

The radiology club plans to use they money to cover travel expenses tied to going to the conference.

